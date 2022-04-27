Previous
Next
IMG_5262__e.1 by neil_ge
Photo 379

IMG_5262__e.1

The harsh industrial landscape of Port Talbot steel works.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise