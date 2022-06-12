Previous
y2-060_5963_e.1 by neil_ge
Photo 425

y2-060_5963_e.1

On the Greenway, this afternoon. Lovely warm evening.
My wife is doing a Cancer Research charity walk, a 100 miles in June, she has done over 40 miles so far, so she's getting on with it and really enjoying the challenge.
12th June 2022

Neil

@neil_ge
