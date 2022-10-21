Previous
Next
189.2_7990.1e by neil_ge
Photo 556

189.2_7990.1e

The remains of the old Blackfriars Railway Bridge stands next to the current Blackfriars station
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise