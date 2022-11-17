Sign up
Photo 583
214.2_3760.2e
The Ripaults Factory (built around 1930-1936) is a grade II listed art deco factory building in Southbury Road, in the London Borough of Enfield.
Now it’s used by Travis Perkin.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
0
0
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
Taken
17th November 2022 9:56am
