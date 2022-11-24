Previous
221.2_8192.1e by neil_ge
Photo 590

221.2_8192.1e

The grasshopper emblem was on the coat of arms of the Gresham family. Sir Thomas Gresham (1519 – 1579) is known as the Father of Banking and it was he who founded The Royal Exchange

24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Neil

@neil_ge
