Previous
Next
227.2_8215.1e by neil_ge
Photo 596

227.2_8215.1e

This is Leeds Station. I just arrived on this train from London. I regularly use the trains for work, but this will be my last journey for a while as I have to have an operation.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise