Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 679
Wynne's Almshouses, High Street, Baldock..
In 1614 John Wynne, a London cloth merchant, left £1000 in his will. This was to be used to build 6 almshouses for 'poor old folk' and also to provide them with 40 shillings a year to live off.679
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
679
photos
18
followers
22
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
24th February 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and an impressive looking building.
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close