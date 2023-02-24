Previous
Wynne's Almshouses, High Street, Baldock.. by neil_ge
Photo 679

Wynne's Almshouses, High Street, Baldock..

In 1614 John Wynne, a London cloth merchant, left £1000 in his will. This was to be used to build 6 almshouses for 'poor old folk' and also to provide them with 40 shillings a year to live off.679
