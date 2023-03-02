Previous
Next
Pipe organ at London Bridge train station by neil_ge
Photo 685

Pipe organ at London Bridge train station

This Victorian 250-pipe organ was installed in 2022 at London Bridge station to be played by passing travellers and visitors.
Today this guy was playing Coldplay tunes.
............689
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise