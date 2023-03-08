Previous
Venus - Broadgate, London by neil_ge
Venus - Broadgate, London

A monumental polished bronze nude of Venus. The 5 Ton sculpture by Fernando Botero overlooks the Liverpool Street Railway Station, at Exchange Square, Broadgate, City of London...................691
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Neil

@neil_ge
Jeremy Cross ace
Wow, I must go and see this myself
March 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful sculpture
March 8th, 2023  
