Photo 691
Venus - Broadgate, London
A monumental polished bronze nude of Venus. The 5 Ton sculpture by Fernando Botero overlooks the Liverpool Street Railway Station, at Exchange Square, Broadgate, City of London.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
Wow, I must go and see this myself
March 8th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful sculpture
March 8th, 2023
