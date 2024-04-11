Sign up
Photo 1088
Duck kerfuffle,,,
I was quietly taking a cool snap when the ducks let rip!
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
2
1
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
April 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
April 11th, 2024
