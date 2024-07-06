Previous
Coffee in the Medina…… by neil_ge
Photo 1176

Coffee in the Medina……

…..Old town Sousse.
The coffee was thick, dark, strong, sweet and gritty, lovely,
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Neil

@neil_ge
