White stag and Anthony Gormley statue

Amazing Anthony Gormley installation of 100 self portrait cast iron statues.

The statues are randomly positioned in the grounds of Houghton Hall, Norfolk. The statues are positioned at the exactly the same height, precisely 70m above sea level, so some statues are on stone plinths and others are buried up to the necks!

Each statue weighs a whopping 650kg.

The installation will be dismantled at the end of October and re-installed somewhere in the world.

