Photo 1290
Pedestrian path under a rail track and major road.
p-1290
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
24th October 2024 10:28am
LManning (Laura)
ace
I really like this composition. Frames within frames.
October 28th, 2024
