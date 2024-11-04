Previous
My day has been completely discombobulate! by neil_ge
Photo 1297

My day has been completely discombobulate!

so the upshot is that I'm posting a photograph I took at the weekend, it depicts the lifeboat development in Sheringham since 1867.
p-1297
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
355% complete

