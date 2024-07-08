Previous
Down the jetty. by neil_ge
Photo 1178

Down the jetty.

I was hoping for a lovely red sunrise 05:09 this morning. But it was dull and very humid, with condensation on the lens. It was very trying as I thought all my photographs were out of focus. P-1178
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
