Previous
Photo 1180
Abandoned Berber village
Zriba Olay, near Tunis
The town was built between two mountainous peaks in the 16th century but was deserted in the 1960’s
P-1180
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
0
0
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
1184
photos
28
followers
28
following
2
365
Canon EOS R8
10th July 2024 1:55pm
