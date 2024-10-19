Previous
The 19th hole…. by neil_ge
Photo 1281

The 19th hole….

…..after a great game of golf with my son, needless to say he won!!! Again!!
But it was fun. 😎
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Neil

@neil_ge
