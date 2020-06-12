Previous
The darkest light by ngolab
The darkest light

I actually spent like 15 minutes trying to think of a name haha
But yeah here's today's photo, I wasnt entirely sure what to do so here we goooo
12th June 2020

Littlekasia

ace
@ngolab
My name is Natarsha and I am 14 years old. I like photography, that's why I'm here! :D I'm an artist and I like drawing animals and...
