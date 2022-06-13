Sign up
Photo 2624
Curvy
The second of my fungi pics from the other day. This one is an older, open version.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
2
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3202
photos
163
followers
155
following
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th June 2022 3:58pm
fungus
,
30dayswild2022
,
jun22nz
Kartia
ace
ooh I like it! Particularly the colour in the background is such a good compliment to the orange tone of the wood chip.
June 13th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Gorgeous
June 13th, 2022
