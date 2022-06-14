Sign up
Photo 2625
Fallen Fungus
My third fungus shot from the other day. This one had fallen over so I got the detail of the underside.
I have to say thanks yet again for all your comments and favs on my recent photos.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3203
photos
163
followers
155
following
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th June 2022 3:53pm
Tags
fungus
,
30dayswild2022
,
jun22nz
