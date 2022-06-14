Previous
Next
Fallen Fungus by nickspicsnz
Photo 2625

Fallen Fungus

My third fungus shot from the other day. This one had fallen over so I got the detail of the underside.

I have to say thanks yet again for all your comments and favs on my recent photos.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise