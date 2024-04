Hydrangea

I've seen some lovely photos of submerged flowers with colours dripped over them. I've been meaning to have a go myself for ages so had a quick practice today. I didn't have any pretty flowers so used dead hydrangea from the garden. I learnt a lot of things that I can put into practice when I try for real. My photos this time weren't brilliant so I had a play around with editing effects in Photoshop to try and get a more painterly look.