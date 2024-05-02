Sign up
Previous
Photo 3027
Lioness Eating a Leg
Although that sounds like a gutter-press headline, she was actually eating the leg of some sort of small-ish animal. She paused and stared straight at me when I pointed my camera at her. I caught a little bee flying by at the same time.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
3
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
7
3
3
365
DSC-RX10M4
29th April 2024 3:18pm
Public
lioness
auckland_zoo
may24nz
Annie D
ace
beautiful focus
May 3rd, 2024
Dianne
ace
An incredibly beautiful image.
May 3rd, 2024
Wendy
ace
Excellent. She was giving you the 'don't even think about stealing my food' look. I do the same. Great shot.
May 3rd, 2024
