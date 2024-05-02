Previous
Lioness Eating a Leg by nickspicsnz
Lioness Eating a Leg

Although that sounds like a gutter-press headline, she was actually eating the leg of some sort of small-ish animal. She paused and stared straight at me when I pointed my camera at her. I caught a little bee flying by at the same time.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Annie D
beautiful focus
May 3rd, 2024  
Dianne
An incredibly beautiful image.
May 3rd, 2024  
Wendy
Excellent. She was giving you the 'don't even think about stealing my food' look. I do the same. Great shot.
May 3rd, 2024  
