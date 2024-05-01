Previous
Kissing Giraffes by nickspicsnz
Kissing Giraffes

The larger (male?) giraffe made a beeline for the smaller one and nuzzled her before giving her a big sloppy kiss. I was probably projecting human emotions into the situation, but it still felt like a very sweet moment between these two.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Mallory ace
This is such a cute capture!
May 2nd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
That's a bit cute
May 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet.
May 2nd, 2024  
