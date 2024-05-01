Sign up
Previous
Photo 3026
Kissing Giraffes
The larger (male?) giraffe made a beeline for the smaller one and nuzzled her before giving her a big sloppy kiss. I was probably projecting human emotions into the situation, but it still felt like a very sweet moment between these two.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3639
photos
163
followers
156
following
829% complete
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th April 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kiss
,
giraffe
,
auckland_zoo
,
apr24nz
Mallory
ace
This is such a cute capture!
May 2nd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
That's a bit cute
May 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet.
May 2nd, 2024
