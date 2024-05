Foggy Sunrise

We got up early today to try and see the aurora again before the sun came up. Unfortunately it was so foggy we couldn't even see the sky. We tried to get above the fog but by the time we got there the sun had come up. This was taken as we were whizzing along the highway. I only had about 3 hours sleep so am glad I haven't had to go to work today.



Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there.