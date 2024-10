At the end of September I posted a photo of a thrush's nest with eggs in: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/365/2024-09-28 Well, they must have hatched because mum and dad are busy going back and forth bringing food for their babies. My husband said they had to fight off a mynah bird last week which was trying to get to the chicks.Sorry for the mass upload but I've got behind with my photo editing.