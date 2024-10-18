Previous
Next
Gutter by nickspicsnz
Photo 3082

Gutter

This part of our house is two storeys so it's difficult to reach the guttering. Looks like it needs weeding though, so we're going to have to get up there somehow, lol!
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a new garden
October 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love that little garden ;-)
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise