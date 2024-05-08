Previous
Dianthus by nickspicsnz
Dianthus

Trying out some flower flat lays for Capture52. Yes, this is a flat lay, so you can see I wasn't very successful. Going to think of something different to try again at the weekend.
Nick

Brigette ace
looks rather lovely - flat lays are more challenging than what they seem on the surface imho
May 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So pretty. I love Sweet William flowers
May 8th, 2024  
