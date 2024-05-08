Sign up
Previous
Photo 3031
Dianthus
Trying out some flower flat lays for Capture52. Yes, this is a flat lay, so you can see I wasn't very successful. Going to think of something different to try again at the weekend.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
3
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3645
photos
165
followers
157
following
830% complete
View this month »
3022
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3031
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th May 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pinks
,
dianthus
,
flat_lay
,
may24nz
Brigette
ace
looks rather lovely - flat lays are more challenging than what they seem on the surface imho
May 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So pretty. I love Sweet William flowers
May 8th, 2024
