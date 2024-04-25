Sign up
Photo 3021
Dahlia Collage
Hamilton Gardens had dahlias of all different shapes and colours. This a collage of some I edited with textures. I used a few of these in the composite I posted last week.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3635
photos
162
followers
155
following
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
Tags
collage
,
textures
,
dahlias
,
hamilton_gardens
,
apr24nz
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, that's fabulous. Every one a beauty!
April 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
All are wonderful.
April 26th, 2024
