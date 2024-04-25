Previous
Dahlia Collage by nickspicsnz
Photo 3021

Dahlia Collage

Hamilton Gardens had dahlias of all different shapes and colours. This a collage of some I edited with textures. I used a few of these in the composite I posted last week.
25th April 2024

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Issi Bannerman
Wow, that's fabulous. Every one a beauty!
April 26th, 2024  
winghong_ho
All are wonderful.
April 26th, 2024  
