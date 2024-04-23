Previous
African Grey with Textures by nickspicsnz
African Grey with Textures

I've posted this photo on here before with a black background. I decided to have a play with it again and add some textures.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely in grey!
April 26th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautifully done.
April 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is smashing
April 26th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Gorgeous.
April 26th, 2024  
