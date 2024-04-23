Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3019
African Grey with Textures
I've posted this photo on here before with a black background. I decided to have a play with it again and add some textures.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3635
photos
162
followers
155
following
827% complete
View this month »
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
parrot
,
textures
,
african_grey
,
apr24nz
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely in grey!
April 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautifully done.
April 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is smashing
April 26th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Gorgeous.
April 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close