Walking with my boys

Last night my husband and I took Buster for his second walk of the day. Normally our youngest daughter takes him but she has been staying at a friends house.



We took Buster to an area of the bush he hasn’t explored before. We ended up walking over 4km which wasn’t a bad effort for a four month old puppy.



I think the best thing about his walk was meeting Albie, the new border collie puppy who lives across the road. They had a great time meeting each other and Buster wrapped his paws around Albie’s head when we were leaving and gave him a hug. It was so cute. I think we will need to organise a play date for them both.