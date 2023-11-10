Previous
Last day of school by nicolecampbell
Last day of school

Our eldest daughter finished her schooling today. She has been accepted into university to do a double arts and psychology degree. We are so proud of her.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
katy ace
You are both so beautiful if I didn’t know better, I wouldn’t be able to tell which one was the daughter! Congratulations to her
November 10th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh Nicole. I know how proud you are of Sophia. You are both beautiful.
November 10th, 2023  
