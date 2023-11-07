Previous
Simpson’s Gap by nicolecampbell
Photo 465

Simpson’s Gap

I have been in Alice Springs for work and visited Simpson’s Gap.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Nicole Campbell

Nicole Campbell
katy ace
What a remarkable view. I love how you composed this one.
November 10th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
I love the reflections! This is a beautiful scene.
November 10th, 2023  
