Photo 464
Alice Springs
A different view on my morning walk.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
127% complete
Photo Details
2021
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6th November 2023 6:52am
Tags
alice
,
springs
katy
ace
Beautiful warm tones to the photo. Great light as well. It looks like a wonderful place for a walk.
November 10th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful!
November 10th, 2023
