Photo 464
Flying into Alice Springs
Literally in the middle of Australia and the middle of nowhere
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
0
0
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden.
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2023 5:56pm
Tags
view
,
country
,
landscape
,
plane
,
wing
