After the rain appears a rainbow by nicolecampbell
83 / 365

After the rain appears a rainbow

If you look closely between the gum trees you will see a rainbow. I took this photo this morning as Buster and I climbed Mount Jerrabomberra. The ground was still very wet after the torrential rain we had.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
Mallory ace
Oh wow, great eye!
March 24th, 2021  
