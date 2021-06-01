Sign up
I’m nine months old today - hooray
It was -4 degrees c this morning when Buster and I went on our morning walk. It was certainly a cold start for the first day of winter.
Buster took a moment to sit on a seat and contemplate life. He was quite content taking in his surroundings.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
dog
winter
morning
pet
sixws-118
Dawn
Hello buster nice to meet you
June 1st, 2021
