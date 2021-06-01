Previous
I’m nine months old today - hooray by nicolecampbell
152 / 365

I’m nine months old today - hooray

It was -4 degrees c this morning when Buster and I went on our morning walk. It was certainly a cold start for the first day of winter.

Buster took a moment to sit on a seat and contemplate life. He was quite content taking in his surroundings.
1st June 2021

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Hello buster nice to meet you
June 1st, 2021  
