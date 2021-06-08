Sign up
A celebration of life
Today we said goodbye to my aunt.
The service was beautiful and a celebration of her life. It was also very sad and there were lots of tears.
I was very touched that the photo on the front of the order of service and another one inside were images I had taken at her 85th birthday party/wedding vowels renewal last year.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
katy
ace
I am sorry for your loss. I know it can’t be easy. This is a wonderful photo of her and I’m glad you were able to celebrate her life.
June 8th, 2021
