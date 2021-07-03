Previous
Next
At the hairdresser by nicolecampbell
184 / 365

At the hairdresser

It has been 12 months since I had my hair coloured and 7 months since I last had it cut.

It takes hours to do my hair so I always take a book with me. I finished The Ickabog today. After five plus hours, my hair looked pretty good.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise