184 / 365
At the hairdresser
It has been 12 months since I had my hair coloured and 7 months since I last had it cut.
It takes hours to do my hair so I always take a book with me. I finished The Ickabog today. After five plus hours, my hair looked pretty good.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
0
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4563
photos
129
followers
64
following
50% complete
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Tags
book
,
selfie
,
hairdresser
