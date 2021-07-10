Previous
Saturday morning by nicolecampbell
191 / 365

Saturday morning

I dropped my daughter at work at 7am this morning and then buster and I walked along Lake Burley Griffin. It was a beautiful morning and not as cold as it has been with the temperature sitting at 1 degree C.

Have a lovely weekend.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
52% complete

Photo Details

