Birthday cake

When you spend a lot of time at the dog park you tend to talk to people and I have made some new friends. One of those friends is celebrating her birthday tomorrow and I thought she might like a homemade birthday cake. Three of us are going out to breakfast to celebrate and I am going to surprise her with this cake.



The cake is red velvet, it has a buttercream icing and is finished with cactus themed sprinkles. It didn’t quite go yo plan but it is the thought that counts. I am coming down with something and feel awful so this is the best I could do today.