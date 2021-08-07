Previous
Next
Birthday cake by nicolecampbell
219 / 365

Birthday cake

When you spend a lot of time at the dog park you tend to talk to people and I have made some new friends. One of those friends is celebrating her birthday tomorrow and I thought she might like a homemade birthday cake. Three of us are going out to breakfast to celebrate and I am going to surprise her with this cake.

The cake is red velvet, it has a buttercream icing and is finished with cactus themed sprinkles. It didn’t quite go yo plan but it is the thought that counts. I am coming down with something and feel awful so this is the best I could do today.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
You are so thoughtful!
August 7th, 2021  
Brigette ace
She will love you for it. Very generous and thoughtful
It will be delish
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise