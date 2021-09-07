Previous
White magnolia by nicolecampbell
White magnolia

It is so nice seeing the changing landscape when out on our walks. Flowers are popping up everywhere.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Lou Ann ace
Just beautiful. Spring flowers!
September 8th, 2021  
