Magical

The sky was beautiful as the sunset this evening.



I don’t know how many weeks we have been in lockdown for now, it could be four or maybe it is five. I just know that Monday to Friday seem to take forever before the weekend arrives again.



I normally enjoy working from home however it is quite annoying me. I think it is because we are all here and the house feels like it is closing in. My youngest has severe anxiety and she has been having a really bad time of things and we have had some dark days. We made progress today with her art assignment, only another five assignments to finish by Friday next week. If we can do one a day we should be good. It is going to take all my patience though and I feel I am going to be emotionally exhausted by the end of it.



Apologies for the the off load.