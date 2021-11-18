Previous
Next
Fresh coat by nicolecampbell
322 / 365

Fresh coat

Our pergola is being painted and the roof extended. We are hosting Christmas so it will be good to have this area looking clean and fresh as we will be eating outside.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise