Previous
Next
Glass bag by nicolecampbell
334 / 365

Glass bag

Tonight we hosted a pop up event in support of our online Indigenous Art Market that is being held until 5 December. One of the artists was present this evening and showcased her glassware. This bag was gorgeous.

You can view nearly 4,000 items at https://iam.aiatsis.gov.au/ - items purchased can be shipped nationally and internationally.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise