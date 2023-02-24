Previous
Breakfast by nicolecampbell
Photo 427

Breakfast

One of my work friends celebrated her birthday yesterday and we took her out to breakfast this morning to celebrate.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden.
