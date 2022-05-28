Previous
Bandaid mummy! by nicoleratley
115 / 365

Bandaid mummy!

Lorelai came to visit me while I was working in the bedroom, and Sequoia had given her some of her favorite things: BANDAIDS!
28th May 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
32% complete

View this month »

