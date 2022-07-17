Previous
My sweet girl. by nicoleratley
165 / 365

My sweet girl.

Lorelai is always climbing and jumping on me while I’m working. Sometimes I get lucky and get kisses, hugs, snuggles, or rubs from my adorable baby.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
