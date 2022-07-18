Previous
Very happy baby. by nicoleratley
166 / 365

Very happy baby.

Grandma Shelly sent Lolo some gifts with my anniversary and birthday cards. She was especially excited about this headband that has sharks on it!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

