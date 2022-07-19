Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
My mini me!
Today, Daddy put her in one of my favorite shirts from Grandma when she was in Oregon, and she tried on her slip-on size 8s for the first time! They’re still a little big, but she looked so much like how I dress!
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
172
photos
5
followers
18
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
texas
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
conroe
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close