My mini me! by nicoleratley
167 / 365

My mini me!

Today, Daddy put her in one of my favorite shirts from Grandma when she was in Oregon, and she tried on her slip-on size 8s for the first time! They’re still a little big, but she looked so much like how I dress!
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
