Photo 697
Diffuser abstract
Looking down on one of those smelly things with sticks!!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
abstract
,
above
Wylie
ace
nice balance
March 8th, 2023
william wooderson
Yes they are smelly, and they make me cough! Fun pic though!
March 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it.
March 8th, 2023
