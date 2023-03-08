Previous
Next
Diffuser abstract by nigelrogers
Photo 697

Diffuser abstract

Looking down on one of those smelly things with sticks!!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
nice balance
March 8th, 2023  
william wooderson
Yes they are smelly, and they make me cough! Fun pic though!
March 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it.
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise